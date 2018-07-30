Metallica’s James Hetfield Blazes Through Lightning Interview
The frontman celebrates the 34 year anniversary of ‘Ride The Lightning’
Metallica’s thrashing Ride The Lightning turned 34 on July 27. Despite having their gear stolen just before beginning recording, the band delivered a timeless and diverse classic with their 1984 sophomore album.
To celebrate the anniversary, frontman James Hetfield took to Instagram to share a lightning speed interview. The quick questions span from asking what super power he would choose to what’s for dinner. Catch his answers in the clip below:
Ride The Lightning features classic hits such as “For Whom The Bell Tolls” and “Fade To Black,” their take on a ballad that initially polarized fans with its unexpectedness. Revel in nostalgia with us and listen below:
Metallica is currently gearing up for the second leg of their WorldWired Tour, a massive stadium run in support of their 2016 album Hardwired... To Self-Destruct. Get a full list of dates here.