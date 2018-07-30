Metallica’s James Hetfield Blazes Through Lightning Interview

Metallica’s thrashing Ride The Lightning turned 34 on July 27. Despite having their gear stolen just before beginning recording, the band delivered a timeless and diverse classic with their 1984 sophomore album.

To celebrate the anniversary, frontman James Hetfield took to Instagram to share a lightning speed interview. The quick questions span from asking what super power he would choose to what’s for dinner. Catch his answers in the clip below:

Ride The Lightning Q&A with @papa_het_ A post shared by Metallica (@metallica) on Jul 27, 2018 at 10:08am PDT

Ride The Lightning features classic hits such as “For Whom The Bell Tolls” and “Fade To Black,” their take on a ballad that initially polarized fans with its unexpectedness. Revel in nostalgia with us and listen below:

Metallica is currently gearing up for the second leg of their WorldWired Tour, a massive stadium run in support of their 2016 album Hardwired... To Self-Destruct. Get a full list of dates here.