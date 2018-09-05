Metallica Covers Prince’s “When Doves Cry”

Metallica just kicked off the current leg of their WorldWired Tour, bringing their insane production and center stage all around the country.

With the slightly updated setlist has come the return of bassist Rob Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett’s “Doodles.” The break in their set is a time for Rob and Kirk to mess around with different covers, spanning across genres and often repping an artist from the city they’re playing in.

In Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis, the duo playfully put their spin on his hit “When Doves Cry.” Rob’s gritty vocals add Metallica flare to the originally funk track.

Watch them perform the cover below: