Foo Fighters Perform "Rocky Mountain Way" with Joe Walsh

The Foo Fighters’ string of incredible special guests continued at their July 23 Fenway Park show.

This past Monday, the dream team of the Foo Fighters and the Eagles' Joe Walsh reunited to perform Walsh’s “Rocky Mountain Way.” The band delivered a number of covers as part of their 20-song set, finishing it out with this iconic performance.

Watch the multi-cam recording here:

The Foo Fighters and Joe Walsh just can’t get enough of each other. They’ve noted being good friends and have done everything from performing together to recording “Outside” for the Foo Fighter’s Sonic Highway, continuing their history together with this recent performance.