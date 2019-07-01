Everything Coming to and Leaving Netflix July 2019

Netflix was just officially hit with the major blow of The Office leaving the platform in just a few short months. After fear that NBC’s streaming platform would take fan favorites such as Friends back, The Office is confirmed as leaving in 2021. While you have just about a year and a half to continuing studying Michael Scott’s sense of humor, lots shows are leaving within the next month.

Plan out your summer binges with the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2019 below! While most people save the 4th of July for their families, we're saving it to watch Season 3 of Stranger Things.

Leaving Netflix July 2019:

Leaving July 1

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

Pan’s Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

Leaving July 2

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Leaving July 4

The Indian in the Cupboard

Leaving July 9

Lion

Leaving July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Leaving July 12

Gone Baby Gone

Leaving July 14

The Immigrant

Leaving July 16

American Gangster

Leaving July 27

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

Leaving July 30

Staten Island Summer

Coming to Netflix July 2019:

Available July 1

Designated Survivor: 60 days

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Cloverfield

Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The American

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

Available July 2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead

Good Witch: Season 4

Available July 3

The Last Czars

Yummy Mummies: Season 2

Available July 4

Kakegurui: Season 2

Stranger Things 3

Available July 5

In The Dark: Season 1

Available July 6

Free Rein: Season 3

The Iron Lady

Sicilian Ghost Story

Available July 9

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky

Available July 10

Family Reunion

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Parchís: El documental

Available July 11

Cities of Last Things

Available July 12

3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2

4 latas

Blown Away

Bonus Family: Season 3

Extreme Engagement

Kidnapping Stella

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

Point Blank

Smart People

Taco Chronicles

True Tunes: Songs

Available July 13

Sorry Angel

Available July 16

The Break-Up

Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein

Wynonna Earp: Season 3

Available July 17

Pinky Malinky: Part 3

Available July 18

Secret Obsession

Available July 19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3

La casa de papel: Part 3

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2

Queer Eye: Season 4

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac

Typewriter

Available July 22

Inglourious Basterds

Available July 24

The Great Hack

Available July 25

Another Life

Workin’ Moms: Season 2

Available July 26

Boi

The Exception

Girls With Balls

My First First Love: Season 2

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7

The Son

Sugar Rush: Season 2

The Worst Witch: Season 3

Available July 29

The Croods

Available July 30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?

Available July 31

Kengan Ashura: Part l

The Letdown: Season 2

The Red Sea Diving Resort

Wentworth: Season 7