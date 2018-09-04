Dave Grohl Jokes He’s Done Making Out With Bono

Their shared sickness can’t just be a coincidence

September 4, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Dave Grohl and Bono

Ron Elkman / Press Association

Bono and Dave Grohl both had to pull out of shows due to vocal loss, a coincidence that apparently could only mean one thing:  they’ve been kissing.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: U2 Coin the Phrase "Working Like a Dog and Living Like a Shih Tzu" to Describe Their Road to Success

At their September 1 Berlin show, U2 was forced to cut their set midway after frontman Bono suddenly lost his voice. In an update, he shared good news from his doctor and is ready to get back on the stage with a rescheduled Berlin date already in place.

The Foo Fighters also just had to push back two Canada dates due to Dave Grohl losing his voice on the same Saturday. In a statement, Grohl noted "that's the last time I ever make out with Bono," joking about the two band’s parallel illnesses and cancelations.

Tags: 
Dave Grohl
Bono
U2
Foo Fighters

Recent Podcast Audio
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
Singer Deniece Williams speaks with Stephen & JoAnne about the musical legacy of Aretha Franklin WOMCFM: On-Demand
Gospel music Patriarch Marvin Winans remembers Aretha Franklin with Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
Reverend Jesse Jackson spends a few minutes with Stephen & JoAnne discussing the final moments of Aretha Franklin's Life. WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes