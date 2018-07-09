Bruce Springsteen Releases 4-Hour Recording from 1978 Performance

June 7 marked the 40th anniversary of Bruce Springsteen’s revered performance at Los Angeles’ The Roxy.

The intimate, 500-person gig spanned a full four hours and was comprised of two sets, a five-song encore, and a second encore of “Twist and Shout”.

Since the show's 1978 live broadcast on KMET-FM Los Angeles, low-quality bootlegs of it have been available sparingly. 40 years later, The Boss has finally delivered an official copy of it. This 27-song recording comes as part of his archival live series and is available here.

Listen to Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 1978 performance of “Backstreets” below: