‘Breaking Bad’ to Release 10th Anniversary Vinyl Set

We'll take 10

September 25, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
'Breaking Bad' Wins Best Drama Series at the 66th Prime Time Emmy Awards

SIPA USA Today

Crime drama Breaking Bad is celebrating its 10th anniversary.  From the 2008 beginning of Walter White’s “scientific” endeavors to the show’s 2013 ending, it’s hard to deny the persisting love for its short run.  

Related: David Harbour Debunks ‘Stranger Things’ Fan Theories

The 16x Emmy-winning show’s diverse soundtrack is getting a 5-vinyl box set.  Breaking Bad: Music From The Original Series is due November 30 with pre-orders available now.  

Along with the five vinyls, the set will include a “Los Pollos Hermanos” plastic ID badge, a 24-page booklet with exclusive liner notes and photos, and a poster. We’re honestly ready to buy the whole set for the ID badge alone.

Tags: 
Breaking Bad

Recent Podcast Audio
DNA Test Results From Beau's Listeners WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen and JoAnne Talk Burt Reynolds - Did You Know He's From Lansing, Michigan? WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes