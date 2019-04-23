1978 Queen Setlist Handwritten by Freddie Mercury on Sale for $35,000

An absolutely incredible piece of Queen history is hitting the market. For the cool price of just $35K, you can own this amazing Freddie Mercury memorabilia.

The only handwritten Freddie Mercury setlist ever to be offered to the public is now available through Moments In Time, an online seller of authentic autographs, documents and beyond. A two-page list of songs played at an April 13, 1978 concert in Copenhagen, Denmark includes all of the expected classics, and a medley of songs such as “Killer Queen” and “Death On Two Legs.”

Mercury’s flowing handwriting is scrawled on lined paper and concludes the setlist with “Hotel!!,” a note to self that’s likely a reminder of either the sleep or parties to come after their second encore.

The setlist also comes with a signed letter of authenticity from the official Queen fan club.