Thousands of fans request grand jury probe of Prince's death

September 19, 2018
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of Prince fans are asking federal authorities to open a grand jury investigation into his death.

The petition to the U.S. Attorney's Office has been signed by more than 6,000 people. One of the petition's organizers, Nicole Welage, says more answers are needed about the rock star's accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016. Welage tells the Star

Tribune that the person who supplied the drug must be held accountable.

Federal, state and county investigators spent nearly two years looking into Prince's death , but were unable to trace the source of the drug that killed him .

Prosecutors have said there is no credible evidence that will lead to federal criminal charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office has declined to comment on the petition.
 

