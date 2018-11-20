These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018

(104.3 WOMC) -- With Black Friday and Thanksgiving foot traffic slowly decreasing and online sales booming, many stores find it unnecessary to open their doors on Turkey Day.

The folks at BestBlackFriday.com say they have confirmed that more than 100 national and well-known regional stores will close on the Nov. 22 holiday.

Although the website expects more stores to announce closures, here is their list as of Nov. 20: