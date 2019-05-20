These Are The Worst Hours Traffic Hours During Memorial Day Weekend

(104.3 WOMC) -- Planning on hitting the road for Memorial Day? You might encounter a major traffic headache.

AAA is out with its annual travel forecasts ahead of Memorial Day Weekend and it’s promising to be packed.

The auto club is predicting that 43 million people will be getting out of town for the long weekend, most of them in cars. “The vast majority of travelers – 37.6 million – will hit the road, the most on record for the holiday and 3.5% more than last year,” according to AAA’s estimate.

And with that many cars on the roads, you better believe the traffic is going to be nasty. Although it won’t be bad in all places at the same time. In addition to its total estimate, AAA released the worst hours for travel in the biggest metro areas in the United States.

For drivers in Metro Detroit, you'll want to try to avoid leaving on Friday afternoon (May 24). AAA estimates the worst time to leave will be 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

In addition, navigation app Waze released predictions for the worst times to drive for the long weekend.

By analyzing data from 2017, Waze found the worst two-hour periods of traffic each day over five days of Memorial Day Weekend. They are:

Friday, May 25 from 3-5pm

Saturday, May 26: 12-2 p.m.

Sunday, May 27: 1-3 p.m.

Monday, May 28: 1-3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 29: 3-5 p.m.

Yes, even after the weekend is over, people are still going home and thus, creating a mess on the roads.

Waze found most people are heading to the beach, weather permitting, or to hit the stores.

So if you're hitting the road for the holiday weekend, now you know when you should leave - and when to pump the brakes.