The Temperature Of Your Office Affects Your Ability To Work

(104.3 WOMC) -- Is it too cold or too hot where you work? Well, it turns out there is a difference with how well you perform your job if you're not comfortable when it comes to your temperature.

A new study found that women and men have different temperatures in which they perform better. The study put a bunch of people in various rooms set at a range of temps between 61 and 91 degrees. Participants in the test received monetary prizes based on how well they did on their tests motivating them to do as well as possible.

The tests showed women generally got higher scores and completed more questions when the temperature in the room was higher. Men scored better and completed more of the tests when they worked in cooler temperatures. So in short, women work better in warmer temperatures and men work better in colder temperatures.