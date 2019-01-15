Watch Two Teens Hilariously Attempt To Use A Rotary Phone

The rotary phone is a rare sight nowadays. It's no wonder two teens had no idea how to make a call.

Inspired by a YouTube video, Kevin Bumstead of Illinois wanted to put his son and nephew to the test.

He said, "you've got 4 minutes to call that number," as he slapped down a piece of paper.

The young men stare at it and poke the phone for the first half of the video. Mercifully they give them some hints to pick up the handset.

They try valiantly to learn the rotary technique, but as they run out of time they fail to make the call.