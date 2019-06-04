Graduating Teen Throws Pizza Party For Homeless Women & Children

(104.3 WOMC) -- Graduation is a time to celebrate, but a Texas high school senior decided to skip her party and throw one for people in need.

Leanne Carrasco, who graduated from Waltrip High School in Houston, spent Sunday hosting a pizza party for homeless women and children, KTRK reported.

Carrasco and her family provided 90 pizzas and 400 personal hygiene gift bags for 200 people at the Star of Hope Women and Family Development Center in Houston, KPRC reported.

“Parties, they don’t last that long, only a couple of hours,” Carrasco told KRIV. “Probably, I won’t even remember it. But being able to give to these people, it means a lot.”

Carrasco, who has volunteered at Star of Hope several times through her high school career, said she will study nursing at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, KTRK reported.

“I just want to be a blessing and show these beautiful women and children that no matter what, someone does care,” Carrasco told KPRC.