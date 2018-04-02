Ted Nugent Will Bring 'Whiplash Bash' To DTE Energy Music Theatre

(104.3 WOMC) Ted Nugent is bringing his “Whiplash Bash” to DTE Energy Music Theatre this summer.

Blue Öyster Cult and Grand Funk Railroad’s Mark Farner will serve as special guests at the show on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale April 6 at 10 a.m on Ticketmaster. Tickets will range from $25 to $95.

Nugent has sold over 40 million albums and performed over 6,400 concerts. He was named Detroit’s Greatest Guitar Player of All-Time by readers of MLive.com.