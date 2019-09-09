Couple Blows Through $120,000 Accidentally Put in Their Account

Some may go on a shopping spree while knowing they stole money, and a Pennsylvania couple went on one not knowing they did.

Robert Williams and his wife, Tiffany Williams, are accused of theft.

According to a report, the couple went on a shopping spree with $120,000 that was mistakenly deposited into their bank account.

WNEP, a local news station in Scranton, Pennsylvania reported that the couple appeared in court after they spent two and a half weeks spending the money on cars, bill, and a camper.

State police are reporting that BB&T Bank deposited the money into the couple’s account on May 31.

Police said this was due to a “clerical error by a bank teller.”

On June 19 both Williams and his wife spent six figures on purchases including an SUV, two four-wheelers and a car trailer.

WNEP reported the couple allegedly used the money for bills, car repairs, cash purchases as well as giving $15,000 to friends.

The Williamsport Sun-Gazette report that on June 20 the bank contacted the wife about the mistake and notified her that the money had been taken out of the account, resulting in a $107,416 overdraft fee.

According to police, she told the bank that she “would speak to her husband and attempt to construct a repayment agreement.”

When the bank did not hear from the couple, authorities were contacted to help retrace the stolen money.

Robert admitted to investigators in late July that he and his wife had known the “mislaid money did not belong to them, but they spent it anyway,” the Williamsport Sun-Gazette reported.