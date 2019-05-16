Target Now Sells Fanny Pack Coolers

(104.3 WOMC) -- While rocking a fanny pack isn't exactly the epitome of fashion, they're having a bit of a revival this summer. Hopefully, Target has found a way to make you want one.

Found on the shelves in the retail giant's stores, these waist worn accessories double as a cooler.

Rather than just store your key and money inside, you can now keep your sandwiches, snacks, sodas, even road beers chilly while you go about your day.

Right now there are two designs, resembling pink grapefruit slices or iridescent mermaid scales, but Pop Sugar notes a third tropical variety might also be available.