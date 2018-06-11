Take Steps Toward Green Living with These Easy Recipes
By: Heather Rivera
June 11, 2018
It’s June! Going vegan is one of the biggest trending food choices for 2018 and even doing just a couple meat-free meals a week makes a huge impact. Whether you just want to try some great recipes or are planning on going completely meat and dairy-free, vegan food is making it’s yummy mark in 2018!
These vegan recipes could work for your next meal:
- Grilled Ratatouille Kebabs
- Best White Mac & Cheese
- Roasted Potato Cups w/ Loaded Guacamole
- (Vegan) Sausage Rolls
- Vegetable Fritters (Vegan & Gluten Free)
- Rosemary Infused Wild Rice Stuffed Mushrooms
- Italian Wedding Soup (Vegan Friendly)
- Floral Cocktails / Rose Punch
- Simple Vegan Chocolate Truffles
- Chocolate Vegan Cake Pops
Click here to see more vegan food ideas. Enjoy!