Taco Bell Testing $1 Churro Donut

(104.3 WOMC) -- Taco Bell's testing a donut-shaped churro deep fried and dusted with cinnamon sugar for only $1 in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to Delish, this new sweet treat is billed as “everything you know and love about a churro in the shape of a donut.” More specifically, the new food consists of a circular churro that has been deep-fried until it is golden brown and crispy. It’s then finished with a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

If the churro donut is a success between now and the end of this May it could appear on Taco Bell's menu as early as this summer.

The donut already has a massive fanbase on social media.

One fan tweeted that it was "a blessing" that her Kansas City Taco Bell has it on the menu.

Another fan invited Taco Bell to test the churro donut at their house.