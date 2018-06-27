Taco Bell Nacho Fries Are Returning This Summer!

We are not here to induce panic, but Taco Bell has announced that Nacho Fries are making a comeback!

As of July 12, the fries — which made "the biggest debut in Taco Bell history," per a press release — will be back on menus everywhere.

There's just a slight catch: they're not just $1 anymore.

Just like last time, they'll only be around for a limited time. But unlike last time, it looks like Nacho Fries won't be on the chain's ever-expanding $1 value menu.

Instead, adding a side of Nacho Fries to your usual Crunchwrap and burrito orders will set you back $1.29, or almost a third more. Meanwhile, the prices for the loaded Supreme and BellGrande versions will be the same as before at $2.49 and $3.49, respectively, according to a press release.

Nacho Fries were originally sold from Jan. 25 through the first week of April.

According to Taco Bell parent company Yum Brands, 53 million orders of Nacho Fries were sold in the first two months, making it the most successful product launch in the company's history.

In late 2017, Taco Bell said that it planned to introduce 20 menu items priced at $1 in test markets and nationwide this year. The launch of Nacho Fries was the first of 2018.