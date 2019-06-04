America (And Canada!) Won Free Taco Bell Thanks To The Golden State Warriors

(104.3 WOMC) -- It absolutely does not matter who you’re rooting for in the NBA Finals because the Golden State Warriors just scored free tacos for America.

Everyone gets a free taco on Tuesday, June 18 from Taco Bell thanks to the Warriors' Game 2 victory over Toronto.

The Warriors stole Game 2 in the NBA Finals, which means free tacos for everyone June 18. ---- (No text required...) — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

“We're excited to partner with the league for the NBA Finals once again, allowing sports and taco fans nationwide to unite over one thing – rooting for tacos,” said Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell Corp in a press release.

Taco Bell originally collaborated with the NBA to launch its first-ever “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” giveaway in 2016, in which the first game the road team wins will automatically win everyone in America a free Doritos Locos Taco.

This is the first year the promotion expands into Canada thanks to the Raptors making it into the NBA Finals for the first time.



You can redeem the free taco in-restaurant from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.