Here's Why You Won't Be Seeing Classic Sweethearts This Valentine's Season

(104.3 WOMC) -- One of the most iconic Valentine's Day candies won't be available this year.

Sweethearts, which have messages like "Be Mine," and "Kiss Me," will be missing from shelves this year, as the company that makes the candy, The New England Confectionary Co., went out of business.

Spangler Candy Company, the makers of Dum Dums lollipops and Circus peanuts, purchased NECCO Wafers — and its other brands like Sweethearts — in 2018. Unfortunately, CandyStore.com reports that there wasn’t enough time between the date of purchase and Valentine’s Day to get Sweethearts on store shelves.

"We look forward to announcing the Sweethearts relaunch for the 2020 Valentine season, and hope to reintroduce Necco Wafers to the marketplace in 2019,” Spangler Company said in an online press release.

Experts say any Sweethearts found online this year are left over from previous years.

NECCO had been making Sweethearts since 1886. It produced about 100,000 pounds of Sweethearts every day.

According to CandyStore.com, Sweethearts were the most popular Valentine's candy in the U.S. in 2018.