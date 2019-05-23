Half Of Americans Use Swimming Pools As Communal Bathtub, Survey Says

(104.3 WOMC) -- Summer is almost here and that means there’s a good chance you’ll soon be taking a dip in the pool to cool off.

But beware before you get in.

A new survey revealed 40% of adults that said they've peed in a swimming pool - and that's not the worst of it!

The survey by the Water Quality & Health Council found 24% of Americans say they would go into a pool within an hour of having diarrhea. Despite rules to the contrary, 48% report they never shower before swimming.

The study said more than half of those surveyed said they use a pool as a "communal bathtub," either swimming instead of showering or using the pool to rinse off after doing yard work or exercising.

“When dirt, sweat, personal care products, and other things on our bodies react with chlorine, there is less chlorine available to kill germs,” said Dr. Chris Wiant, chair of the Water Quality & Health Council.

Chlorine is effective, but it's not magic. It doesn't kill everything and what it does kill isn't instant.

While well-maintained pools are generally safe, it's a good idea to wear goggles, avoid swallowing water and shower after you get out of the pool, too.

The Water Quality & Health Council is offering free pool test kits. It has also compiled a growing list of local and state health departments that provide online access to swimming pool inspection reports.