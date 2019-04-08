Survey Finds Dog Owners Are Happier Than Cat Owners

(104.3 WOMC) -- General Social Survey conducted a survey in 2018 that involved pet ownership.

They found that roughly 60 percent of households have some kind of a pet.

The survey did find that "Dog owners are about twice as likely as cat owners to say they're very happy, with people owning both falling somewhere in between".

The "happiness divide" is quite large between dog and cat owners, but that does not create causation.

The survey did show that dog owners "are more likely to be married and own their own homes than cat owners, both factors known to affect happiness and life satisfaction".