Surgery called success for Allman Brothers' Dickey Betts

September 24, 2018
Features

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Allman Brothers Band founding member Dickey Betts has had successful surgery after slipping and hitting his head while playing with his dog in Florida.

The Dickey Betts website says the "Ramblin' Man" and "Blue Sky" singer-songwriter and guitarist underwent surgery Friday to relieve swelling on his brain.

A statement posted Saturday on the website says Betts and his family said the "outpouring of support from all over the world has been overwhelming and amazing. We are so appreciative."

Last month Betts suffered a mild stroke and had to cancel upcoming tour dates with his Dickey Betts Band, which includes his son, Duane Betts.

A few weeks ago longtime friend David Spero posted that Betts was responding well to treatment for the stroke and was "raring to go."
 

Allman Brothers Band
Dickey Betts

