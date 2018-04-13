Superstitious? Some Things You Might Not Know About Friday the 13th

(WOMC) Happy Friday the 13th. Does that expression frighten you? Then you might suffer from Friggatriskaideaphobia. And if you're afraid of all things 13, you definitely suffer from Triskaidekaphobia.

Here are some other facts about Friday the 13th.

There is at least one every year. And handy rule of thumb: if the month starts with Sunday, the 13th will fall on a Friday.

Hospitals, airlines, and even the stock market suffer on the superstitious holiday. But Hollywood generally benefits.

There isn't a consensus on the origins of the day. Some say it's comes from the Knights Templar, others say the Last Supper.

Are you superstitious about Friday the 13th? Or is it a normal day for you?