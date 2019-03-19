Look Up! Super Sugar Moon To Shine On First Day Of Spring

Look up! Tonight we'll have one of the most vibrant moons of the year.

It's a supermoon and also a Sugar Moon, so-called due to the time of year when maple syrup gathering begins and winter starts to end. This year, the moon is extra special because it will appear on March 20, the first day of spring. The last time the two events coincided was March 20, 1981.

The moon will appear extra vibrant because it is lower in the sky, at its closest point to Earth, which also makes it appear larger.

This is the third and final supermoon we will see all year. The next supermoon is Feb. 9, 2020.

The Sugar Moon is also known as the Sap Moon, Worm Moon and Lenten Moon.