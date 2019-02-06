Check Your Sunscreen Before Heading To Key West

(104.3 WOMC) -- If you're heading to the Florida Keys, you'll want to double-check the label on that sunscreen.

The city of Key West just banned certain types of sunscreen which contain ingredients that can damage coral reefs.

Sunscreens containing oxybenzone or octinoxate are now banned due to the risk of 'coral bleaching'. That rules out about 70 percent of sunscreens currently on the market.

The Florida Keys are home to the only living coral reef in North America. Hawaii passed a similar ban last year.

Do you agree with the ban, or is it an overreaction?