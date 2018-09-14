Dreamstime

Sunday Is National Guacamole Day!

When They Say "Guac Is Extra," Do You Pay Up?

September 14, 2018
Features

Sunday is National Guacamole Day! But it's okay if you want to celebrate it now. It's like how they just kinda moved President's Day at some point to make it more convenient. You enjoy Guacamole Day on your own timeline. And here are a few stats on guac from a new survey that you can discuss with your friends while you celebrate the holiday because everyone loves numbers...

1. 48 percent of people say they LOVE guacamole, and another 25 percent say they like it. Less than 8 percent say they hate it.

2. 29 percent of people eat it at least once a week, and 6 percent eat it DAILY.

3. And when you're at Chipotle or another place and they say "guac is extra, is that okay?" 38 percent of people always pay up. 27 percent will pay extra for it once in a while, and 11 percent will only eat it if it's included for free.

 

National Guacamole Day
Guacamole

