Some Food Delivery Drivers Admit Tasting Customer’s Meal

(WOMC) -- If you’ve suspected a couple of fries or nuggets were missing from your order, you may be right.

A recent study conducted by the U.S. Foods Distributing Co. found 1 in 4 delivery service couriers admit to munching on an order, and those are just the ones who admit it.

Almost 500 drivers from popular delivery apps including Ubereats, Grubhub, Doordash, and Postmates were surveyed.

Perhaps the most shocking result of the survey — and the one that has many squirming — is that 28 percent of the delivery drivers sampled admitted to taking food from an order they were delivering.

This may come as no surprise to many, as 21 percent of the customers surveyed said that they had suspected a driver had taken their food before.

The same study found that 85 percent of customers would like to see tamper-evident seals on the food to prevent drivers from digging in.

Customers aren’t the only ones with complaints, though.

The study revealed 60 percent of delivery drivers said they receive little or no tip

In addition, 21 percent complained that customers expected them to climb many stairs and take elevators to bring the food straight to their doors.

Despite all these issues, the survey found that the average American has two food delivery apps on their phone, and uses them three times per month.