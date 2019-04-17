Study Finds Men With Beards Have More Germs Than Dogs

(104.3 WOMC) -- A new study may have men with beards thinking about grabbing a razor.

According to researchers at the Hirslanden Clinic in Switzerland, the beards on men have more bacteria, even bugs, than what is found in a dog's fur.

Researchers took swab samples from the whiskers of 18 men, aged from 18 to 76, and compared them with samples from the necks of 30 dogs of various breeds

The results? Twenty-three of 30 dogs studied had high amounts of germs in their fur, the other seven had moderate amounts.