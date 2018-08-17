Stevie Wonder Reveals Final Words to Aretha Franklin

In an emotional interview with CBS This Morning, Stevie Wonder shared some of the details of a recent visit he had with Aretha Franklin shortly before her passing.

"She wasn't able to speak back, but her family felt that she could hear me, and so I just said all the things that I've always said and told her to say hello to my sister – that I lost this year as well."

Wonder also revealed that he and Franklin had discussed collaborating as recently as a couple of months ago.

"We'd been talking about it. There was a song that I had written called 'The Future,' and we were going to sing it together," Wonder said.

Watch the entire interview below.