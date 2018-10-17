Kostan's Mike Clark Memories

(104.3 WOMC) -- I was thinking about my time working with late great Mike Clark, and I thought I’d share a couple of things with you.

I worked right after those guys, at 10 a.m., for a couple of years in the early-mid 1990s.

I always loved having Mike and THAT LAUGH at point blank range. He made you feel like you were a comedic genius. His great and rocking Christmas Cards. His use of “Answer Me!” His observations were spot on too.

Here’s one. I had gone to see Guns & Roses with Metallica at the Silverdome in October 1992. I explained to Mike I had a met a friend, fellow DJ Greg Morgan at Moose Preserve for some pre-concert “show-prep” but when we got inside the Dome, Boom! No alcohol sales.

Mike, (insert Mr. Stress voice), “Oh I HATE that! Instant hangover!” It was.

Another time Mike, who loved to fly, and I along with Mark Thompson from the station, decided to take a spin, flight, on these WWII training airplanes, War Birds. We kept seeing the ad in the paper and finally talked each other into it after about a month. They put you through barrel rolls, loops and other gut wrenching “thrills.” Thing is, the passenger sits in the front seat of this 2 seater aircraft and you get a healthy, or unhealthy dose of fumes coming off that big radial engine sitting just in front of you.

We all were a little queasy afterward but washed that away at a local watering hole quickly.

Mike actually took the stick for a loop! Braver than I, he’s already missed.