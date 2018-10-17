Kostan's Mike Clark Memories

October 17, 2018
Steve Kostan

Mike Clark (Facebook photo)

Categories: 
Features

(104.3 WOMC) -- I was thinking about my time working with late great Mike Clark, and I thought I’d share a couple of things with you.

I worked right after those guys, at 10 a.m.,  for a couple of years in the early-mid 1990s.  

I always loved having Mike and THAT LAUGH at point blank range. He made you feel like you were a comedic genius. His great and rocking Christmas Cards. His use of “Answer Me!”  His observations were spot on too.  

Here’s one. I had gone to see Guns & Roses with Metallica at the Silverdome in October 1992. I explained to Mike I had a met a friend, fellow DJ Greg Morgan at Moose Preserve for some pre-concert “show-prep” but when we got inside the Dome, Boom! No alcohol sales.  

Mike, (insert Mr. Stress voice), “Oh I HATE that!  Instant hangover!”  It was.

Another time Mike, who loved to fly, and I along with Mark Thompson from the station, decided to take a spin, flight, on these WWII training airplanes, War Birds. We kept seeing the ad in the paper and finally talked each other into it after about a month. They put you through barrel rolls, loops and other gut wrenching “thrills.” Thing is, the passenger sits in the front seat of this 2 seater aircraft and you get a healthy, or unhealthy dose of fumes coming off that big radial engine sitting just in front of you.

We all were a little queasy afterward but washed that away at a local watering hole quickly.  

Mike actually took the stick for a loop!  Braver than I, he’s already missed.

Tags: 
Mike Clark
Steve Kostan

Recent Podcast Audio
JoAnne Purtan talks with star of the musical Chicago, playing at the Fisher Theater WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listeners would put this on their dogs resume. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Listener Wardrobe Malfunctions WOMCFM: On-Demand
Former "Celtic Woman" and "Riverdance" member Amy Rivard talks to Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
DNA Test Results From Beau's Listeners WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes