Win Stones Tix!

(104.3 WOMC) -- Glad to see that the Rolling Stones are coming back to the USA next spring.

Their last time in Detroit was July 2015 and sadly, as of now, there isn’t a Detroit date on the brief schedule which ends in late June.

Hey, there’s still a ton of summer left so fingers crossed.

Stadium shows are always half concert and half “Be-In.” It’s not like seeing them at the Fox even with today’s sound and screens.

It’s just fun to be amongst a ton of people all in a great mood, all coming to share in the fun and, The STONES.

For us radio types the “work” aspect, talking live from the venue and talking about the STONES, never seemed like work to me. However, some of the best conversations about the band usually come while waiting in the beer line.

You always have great stories! Fun stuff.

104.3 WOMC has your chance to the see the Rolling Stones in Boston on June 8th.

I’ve done that twice. A great town to visit AND the band is pretty cool. Oh yeah, You’ll also MEET the Rolling Stones.

Click here to register for the contest. And...Take me. (You were expecting Good Luck!)