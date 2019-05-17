Why Queen Split With Paul Rodgers

(104.3 WOMC) -- I’ve sometimes wondered why DID QUEEN split with vocalist PAUL RODGERS.

Remember Paul fronted Queen briefly and played the Palace here in town. It was a great show.

Queen’s guitarist Brian May sheds some light on the subject. He said they joined up with Paul “almost by accident” after playing with him at an awards show and, “We ended up going all around the world a couple of times with Paul.”

However, after a while, Queen realized that Paul and Queen was not a good fit.

Drummer Roger Taylor said “He was his own man. He belonged in blues-soul field, at which there were no better. Our stuff is a little too eclectic probably, so I think that’s why that came to an end.”

If you think about it, that ’s spot on.

Paul’s stuff with Queen was great, Paul is legendary great, but if you want to go out and carry on the spirit and vibe of Freddie Mercury, Adam Lambert is a much better vocalist and performer to fill Freddie’s big, capezio, shoes.

The live show will be powerful and will rock. I’m looking forward to Queen with Adam Lambert Sat. July 27 at Little Caesars Arena.