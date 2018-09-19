Why Graham Nash Didn't Want Neil Young In His Band

(104.3 WOMC) - Graham Nash talks about how initially did NOT want Neil Young to join Crosby, Stills, & Nash.

While Nash said the band itself, CSN, was fine, in fact almost perfect in his mind, he realized that “Stills really needed somebody to play against, as a lead guitar player, because he’d been used to playing against Neil in Buffalo Springfield, conversing with Neil via their electric guitars.”

Now I have always thought Stephen Stills was an excellent ax slinger, but when you get two guitarists, it adds a whole other dimension.

Especially when Neil’s harder edge style is compared to Stills’ style.

Buffalo Springfield had several hits and was regarded as a top line group. Rightly so.

Nash went on to tell Ultimate Classic Rock his skepticism didn’t last long. He had breakfast with Neil and that moment changed his mind.

“After that breakfast I would have made him president, even though he’s Canadian,” Nash said.

Neil is also a hero to many of the younger grunge bands that emerged in the 90s and his addition to CSN was, in hindsight, was spot on.