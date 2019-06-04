Lookin Back

(104.3 WOMC) -- Before we launch into full Seger mode on D-Day, June 6, I’d like to offer a quick look back behind the curtain of The Who’s concert with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra at Little Caesars Arena last week.

All that went and those who saw posts about it with clips, can attest to the great performance onstage that night, But how did we get here? The obvious first take was Roger Daltrey’s tour last year which landed at Meadow Brook when he and the DSO performed “Tommy.” But decades earlier, The Who and Pete Townshend, in particular, was already semi-visiting that neighborhood musically.

While the Who started very early into the world of the Moog synthesizer, with stuff on '71s “Who’s Next,” they were not alone. Guys like Emerson, Wakeman, Eno, and Bowie were using the new “toy.” By the time Townshend began the labor of “Quadrophenia” the actual use had evolved into a place that was VERY orchestral.

I’ll add that was much to the dismay of trained orchestral musicians who were being overlooked and losing potential gigs.

Townshend tried, again and again, to try to make “Quadrophenia” in actuals QUAD surround sound. Remember how that was all the rage for while? I even bought a modest Panasonic Quad receiver/amp. Four speakers, for individual sliding faders, etc. Here in Detroit, there was also W 4’s, QUADZILLA!

Townshend couldn’t make it work though and the album came out in stereo. It was still extremly great. For me, it was really cool to see Townshend and Daltrey do the run through with actual DSO shorty around 5 p.m.

Townshend knew what he wanted, the DSO players read music of course and are great, so this short run through is just to fine tune certain points and transitions. You’d hear a great orchestral piece from "Quadrophenia," played by the actual orchestra this time, then they would stop and Pete would tell the players stuff like, “Ok at that point you want to start playing quieter heading towards the last note.” It was a part that faded on the record. There were several others. Musical coaching, getting on the same page, etc.

It was a neat look behind the curtain, literally, and into the WHO-DSO “huddle.”

Bob Seger is also a guy that seeks perfection both live and certainly recording. Guys like Townshend and Seger are in a league that has very few members.

How great is it to see BOTH bands so close together here in Detroit?