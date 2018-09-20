When KISS Took Over ABX

(104.3 WOMC) - In January 1978 KISS was playing Olympia with The Rockets opening.

It was a Saturday and that afternoon I was on the air at WABX when Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley "dropped by.”

Rather than do a standard interview, they pretended to burst in on me, put me in the closet, and take over the airwaves.

“Hey everybody this is Paul Stanley, and Gene Simmons, we’ve got Steve tied up in the closet and we’re gonna play some rock&roll for the people!”

Bam...they slammed right into “Burn” from Deep Purple. They also played a lot from Humble Pie’s “Rocking the Fillmore.”

The cool thing was while the songs were playing we were able to casually chat and they said “Rockin the Fillmore” was a huge influence on the sound they wanted for KISS. They’re about the right age to have been there.

I had met them at the Michigan Palace when Roy Wood opened and they remembered that night because the impatient Deetroit Kiss Army (in its infancy) was booing Roy big time. Too bad.

I liked his stuff with The Move, so did Kiss. It was a good chance to see where these guys were coming from and I approve of their influences. :)

Thirty minutes after the take over started, there were 100 people in that ABX parking lot at 8 Mile & Coolidge.

KISS and Detroit’s The Rockets, killed that night at Olympia.

The masters of the Big Splash, it was cool to see KISS doing “Detroit Rock City” on America’s Got Talent to announce their next Farewell Tour.