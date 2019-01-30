Venomous KISS Pt. Deux

(104.3 WOMC) -- Vinnie Vincent is the former member of KISS that definitely will not be joining KISS onstage on their upcoming “End of the Road” tour.

While both Gene and Paul are in agreement on this, leave it to Gene, to put it bluntly.

After saying Peter, Ace, Bruce K. would be welcomed, they said the following.

Let’s start with Paul, “Now Vinnie that’s one exception, and for so many reasons.”

Stanley said, “ I would say that’s not someone who I want to celebrate.”

Gene added, “It’s worth stating that Vinnie has sued the band 14 times. I’m not here to cast any aspersions. He’s a talented guy. That’s why he was in the band. But would I depend on him to get up on stage and do anything? Never. Can he come to the shows? Of course! Anybody can. But onstage? Never.”

Beyond the actual Vinnie thing, it’s interesting to watch the dynamic between the diplomatic Paul Stanley, and Gene the Hammer Simmons.

