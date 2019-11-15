The Time KISS Was Offered Beer In Detroit

KISS has announced their final, final,final, shows for their last tour. Friday September 11th @ DTE is the Detroit area date. Tickets go on sale November 22nd 10:00am. KISS of course has a long history in Detroit and I was lucky enough to catch some of that back in my pre-radio days. I had a friend that worked at the Michigan Palace and I went to their show with Roy Wood’s Wizard in late 74 there.

The KISS fans were so rabid that poor Roy was booed after every song. The crowd was also shouting “KISS!” Between each song. This was really too bad because Roy’s band with Jeff Lynne, yes THAT Jeff Lynne, now of ELO, was liked big time by both Gene and Paul. I remember telling Roy side stage while Kiss was playing, that this was just a weird phenomenon and not to worry he had fans here in Detroit.

Here’s a funny sidetone...After the show my friend Bill and I went to the Kiss hospitality room which was empty AND Bill said, “Hey these guys don’t have any beer, I’ll be right back.” He also worked at the Stouffer’s a block away and came back 10 minutes later. I was sitting there talking to Paul. There was no one else back there. Gene came in a few minutes later and I learned they were disappointed Roy Wood received such a bad Detroit reception. When Bill came back with a couple 6 packs and offered one to the boys, they just politely said no thanks. There wasn’t a big lecture about how they didn’t partake, (we had NO Clue!), and they almost seemed like they wanted to keep that on the down low for fear of not being cool. Ace popped in, saw the beer, swiped a 6 pack and split! We got a good 20 minutes alone with Gene and Paul and I remember Gene being a little intimidating although that was probably just a combination of a young me, and Gene’s serious demeanor. .

Fast forward to January of 1978. They came by my show that Saturday afternoon at WABX and pretended to take over the radio station with me running the board for them. I’ll give you that part of the story when we “meet" again here. Until then..KISS @ DTE September 11, 2020, tickets on sale November 22nd, 10 AM.