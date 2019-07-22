Thunder Over Michigan Air Show Returning To Ypsilanti In August

(104.3 WOMC) -- I’m really looking forward to the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow coming to Willow Run Aug. 3-4.

It’s a little earlier this year so it’s really right around the corner. I had never gone until two years ago and it was a great day.

I’d put right up there with the boat races or MIS as a great Michigan summer outdoor event. Just behind concerts of course!

There’s a big static display, parked airplanes, that you can check out pre-show and even go inside a few. There lots of room to wander around and explore. There’s even a flight simulator usually.

My grandsons ate it up and my son-in-law, who grew up after the big era of building model airplanes and cars, still loved it.

This year’s line-up includes the F-16 VIPER Demonstration Team U.S.A.F., P-51 Mustangs, B-17, B-25, 26 as well as a dozen of the U.S. Navy’s Corsairs.

They along with the Hellcat, were the main sweeper of the skies in the Pacific against the Japanese Zero. They had a ground pounding 2000HP, 2800Cu In. Pratt & Whitney R-2800 engine that was also used in the F6F HELLCAT and the P-47 Thunderbolt.

I saw one take off once. It rocked. 18 cylinders! To see a flock of these beastly birds buzz by at full throttle works for me, How about you?

You can WIN a Family 4 pack of tickets for the Thunder Over Michigan airshow all this week on 104.3 WOMC. See you there and Good Luck!