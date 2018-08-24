(WOMC) - I’m really looking forward to this year’s Thunder Over Michigan Airshow this weekend August 25th and 26th at Willow Run Airport Ypsilanti.

This year is the United States Air Force’s turn to “headline” with their aerobatics team the Thunderbirds.

I went last year, which was my first airshow since I saw the Thunderbirds in Toledo when I was a kid. It was really exciting to see the likes of Eddie Rickenbacker, Rolland Garros, and Wilbur and Orville Wright thrill the crowds in my youth although those Bi-plane string bags didn’t produce much thunder! Kidding of course.

There are going to be some true classic aircraft this weekend, like the B-25, which our own Stephen Clark went up in with WOMC contest winners a couple of weeks ago.

Besides the Mitchell, the B-17 Flying Fortress and B-29 Superfortress will be on hand. Many more too. Many of us built those models as kids.

The sights and particularly the SOUNDS make the T-Birds a true thrill.

To get that massive sound and separation at say an old Pink Floyd concert outdoors, you would have to have, 7,000 feet of speaker wire!

There are still tickets available, although more for Sunday. I’ve armed you with information. See you there.