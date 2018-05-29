(WOMC) It was a real summer like Memorial Day weekend in Michigan, for a change, but my highlight had to be the Greta Van Fleet show at The Fillmore.

I’ve always been a fan of that guitar riff driving rock, and we got a rocking sweaty evening.

Their songs sound like Jimmy Page discovered a box with some songs and musical parts and notes, that he forgot about.

They had great pacing, which is more important than you know when it comes to a live set. No rock set on “Shuffle,” you need to get it right. They did.

The cool thing about bands like GVF, Led Zepp, AC/DC, Aerosmith, ZZ etc is, while they rock you hard, they still make you shake your butt.

Many of today’s thrashier rock bands lack that.

Even old Black Sabbath songs had musical parts that had swing going on underneath the thunder.

They played three shows, all sold out, at The Fillmore to really diverse, 18-64, and enthusiastic "mob of “us." Sweaty Jams!

Their new album is due out in August.