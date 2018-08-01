Not The Same Old Song And Dance

(WOMC) - Aerosmith's Steven Tyler just can’t seem to sit still, and that’s a good thing.

Tyler recently played the Soundboard at Motor City Casino and now it’s been revealed that he has recorded a version of "Brown Sugar," which was a rock radio anthem in the summer of '71.

This was done at the legendary Fame studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Many of our faves including our Bob Seger have recorded there. While the recording did not include Joe Perry, the Mediterranean guy on guitar, (The brooding Brunette?) role was filled by extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt. And yes, they rounded it out with horns players and girl backing singers too.

It’s a fun jam to play and I’ve played it many times in the last few years with our own 50 AMP FUSE at The Woodward Dream Cruise and elsewhere.

When you hit those opening courts, it’s an instant party vibe that screams, “Cue the Ballon Drop!"

Tyler was really pleased with the results. That, plus Aerosmith going on national TV Aug 15 with a possible tour announcement, really works for me.