It's (Steve Perry) Alive!

(WOMC) - Here in Detroit, in some circles, there have been a couple of questions that seem to make the rounds about once a year.

Will Robert Plant decide he’s in for a Zeppelin reunion and will Steve Perry ever sing again with Journey?

While most of us don’t lose any sleep over stuff like this in 2018, with Journey just in Detroit, I offer the following.

According to ultimateclassicrock.com, on July 18, the band, Toad the Wet Sprocket, revealed a video clip of Perry singing along with them in their studio.

“What do you say when Steve Perry crashes your tour rehearsal and wants to sing??? YES!” the band said. Bassist Dean Dinning later added: “Unbelievable. I took out my ear monitor and there it was – that voice!

Apparently, Steve Perry will also be featured in an interview on CBS Sunday Morning Oct 7 as well.

Journey guitarist and co-leader Neil Schon weighed in on working with Perry again, and I’ll have his comments Tuesday. Sleep well.