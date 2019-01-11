Spinal Tap Moment

(104.3 WOMC) -- This should be good for a chuckle. Former and longtime Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre recalls his first gig with Tull.

Martin had followed Tony Iommi and original axe man Mick Abrahams and remained the guitar player for the band until recently.

I’m thinking early 1969 Martin recalls, “It was in Penzance at a very horrible club, which I hope doesn’t exist anymore.” Barre told MusicRadar, "We got there ridiculously late, got into this club and there were people all over the floor, comatose. The air was thick with pot and, at the far end, you could just about make out the stage, so we had to bring in the gear climbing over all these people." (Here’s the “TAP” part), Barre had bought a pirate jacket the day before and soon came to regret it.

"It became quite apparent after the first song that the arms were too tight so I had a severe loss of blood in my left arm, leading to the inability to play," Barre said.

“We only had one guy in the crew and I called out to him and he brought over his trusty Swiss Army knife and cut away the underside of the jacket around my armpit. This produced a lush flow of blood back into my left hand and service was restored. I think the audience thought it was some sort of Druid blood ceremony - and the only bit of the set they actually enjoyed! We never got asked back…”