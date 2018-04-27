So THAT’S the Deal

(WOMC) Jonathan Cain recalls the moment Steve Perry was quitting Journey, in Cain’s new book, “Don’t Stop Believing.”

Perry called Cain and Neil Schon in 1987 and asked to meet him near San Francisco.

“Guys, we’re done,” Cain recalled Perry telling him and Schon (via Rolling Stone). “We can’t get any bigger. If we keep going, we’re going to end up some classic rock nostalgia band. We’ll end up just being a memory -- a shadow of what we used to be.”

Now remember this was in 1987, a pretty bold prediction. Who could have foresaw the drought of great new rock bands that followed?

That has really helped our rock heroes hang out and rock out, far longer than any of us would have expected in 1980.

