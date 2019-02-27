Sammy Hagar To Take Time Off If Michael Anthony Rejoins Van Halen

(104.3 WOMC) -- Sammy Hagar is talking about the possible Van Halen reunion which is cool. What is less cool is Sammy said if that VH reunion happens, Sammy will put his upcoming tour with bassist Michael Anthony on hold.

As of now, Sammy Hagar and the Circle are scheduled to play here in town May 22 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Anthony was replaced by “Wolfie” Van Halen on bass 13 years ago and Sammy does not want to deny Anthony’s chance.

If there was an opportunity for him to go play in Van Halen again, just to mend that up, just to keep that sour note from being in his head for the rest of his life, he has my blessing," Hagar said. Hagar will take time off if that happens.

As of now, Sammy says there is nothing confirmed.