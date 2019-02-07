Sammy Hagar Recalls 'Spiritual' Inspiration For 'Dreams'

(104.3 WOMC) -- Sammy Hagar, who’s coming to town, recalled the “very, very spiritual “ way the vocals for the song,

“Dreams” came to him. He was walking on a Malibu beach with Mick Jones of Foreigner, who was trying to help co-write the track for Van Halen’s 5150 album.

It was not going well Sammy told Uncle Joe Benson on the Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio show.

“I’m going, ‘I just really don’t know what to sing to this,'” Hagar said. “And [Jones] didn’t either, and, you know, he’s a great songwriter. I’m going, ‘Help me out, gimme a melody idea, what you got? Gimme an idea and I can write.’ We’re walking out in Malibu, we come back and, man, Mick’s got nothing for me.”

He continued, “All of a sudden I went in and started singing in that register, and the lyrics just poured out. When you’re singing in that supersonic range – I’d never sing that high in my life. … Mick Jones said, ‘Wow, where’d that come from?’ ‘I don’t know!’ But I didn’t know what to sing so I just started yelling over the top of the damn thing, and it came out. It was a very, very spiritual moment, and that song is a very, very spiritual song. When I hear that today, I mean, my fur goes up all over, man – and I go, ‘How did I do that?’”

Sammy Hagar & the Circle will play at DTE Energy Music Theatre on May 22.