Sammy Hagar, Guy Fieri Team Up For New Tequila

(104.3 WOMC) -- In these days of Mick Jagger has heart problems, Stevie Nicks is too sick to fill in for the Stones at the New Orleans Jazz festival, it’s nice to come across something a little more positive, rock & roll and fun.

This one involves the Red Rocker, Sammy Hagar. Not only does he have music news, Rejoice...Sammy has teamed up with TV chef Guy Fieri to launch a new tequila!

It’s called Santo Fino Blanco which of course translates to, “ Hey Sonny, (Santino from the Godfather), Finish this and Blank out.” I think. My Spanish may be a tad rusty, but, Sammy is not letting his chops get rusty.

His new band and project, The Circle, will release their his new album, titled "The Space Between," on May 10.

The Circle features Sammy, Vic Johnson on lead guitar, fellow ex-Van Halen member Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham. Full on straight-ahead rock & roll.

Hagar’s, The Circle, comes to DTE Energy Music Theatre on May 22. Should be fun!